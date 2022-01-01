Gyoza in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve gyoza
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
320 E Pine St, Seattle
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Gyoza
|$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Gyoza
|$10.00
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Pork Gyoza(8pcs)
|$6.99
Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Japanese Gyoza
|$9.50
Pan-fried chicken & vegetables dumplings, served with vinaigrette soy sauce.
(6 pieces)