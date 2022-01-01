Gyoza in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8pc Gyoza$5.49
8pc Gyoza
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Pork Gyoza image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle

4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
*Gyoza image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyoza$10.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Pork Gyoza image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
Pork Gyoza(8pcs) image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Gyoza(8pcs)$6.99
Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Pork Gyoza image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate

319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (3234 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Japanese Gyoza$9.50
Pan-fried chicken & vegetables dumplings, served with vinaigrette soy sauce.
(6 pieces)
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Pork Gyoza image

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.95
Grilled dumplings
More about SUMO EXPRESS

