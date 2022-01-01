Ham sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Red Arrow Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Ham Sandwich
|$13.00
house smoked ham, marinated broccoli, hot mustard
More about Belle Epicurean
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich