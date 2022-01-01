Hot chocolate in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Burien Press
423 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Theo Hot Chocolate
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce, a touch of vanilla, and expertly steamed milk. Cozy and comforting. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
|Kids Hot Chocolate
|$2.25
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce with a touch of vanilla and not-too-hot steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk. Add house made whipped cream to make it extra special.
Moonshot Coffee
9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle
|Kids Hot Chocolate
|$2.25
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce with a touch of vanilla and not-too-hot steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk. Add house made whipped cream to make it extra special.
|Theo Hot Chocolate
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce, a touch of vanilla, and expertly steamed milk. Cozy and comforting. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|12 oz hot chocolate
|$3.55
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
|8 oz hot chocolate
|$3.25
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
|16 oz hot chocolate
|$4.10
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
Old Salt - Fremont
3621 Stone Way North, Seattle
|12 oz. Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
|8 oz. Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
403 15th Ave E, Seattle
|16 oz hot chocolate
|$4.10
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
|8 oz hot chocolate
|$3.25
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
|12 oz hot chocolate
|$3.55
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Hot Chocolate
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Hot Chocolate
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Hot Chocolate
Steamed hot chocolate. Topped with whipped cream upon request.