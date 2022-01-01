Hot chocolate in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Burien Press

423 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.5 (362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Theo Hot Chocolate
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce, a touch of vanilla, and expertly steamed milk. Cozy and comforting. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
Kids Hot Chocolate$2.25
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce with a touch of vanilla and not-too-hot steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk. Add house made whipped cream to make it extra special.
More about Burien Press
Item pic

 

Moonshot Coffee

9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Hot Chocolate$2.25
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce with a touch of vanilla and not-too-hot steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk. Add house made whipped cream to make it extra special.
Theo Hot Chocolate
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce, a touch of vanilla, and expertly steamed milk. Cozy and comforting. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
More about Moonshot Coffee
Item pic

 

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12 oz hot chocolate$3.55
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
8 oz hot chocolate$3.25
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
16 oz hot chocolate$4.10
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Citizen image

 

Citizen

706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutella Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Citizen
Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate
More about Rapport
Consumer pic

 

Old Salt - Fremont

3621 Stone Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12 oz. Hot Chocolate$3.50
8 oz. Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Old Salt - Fremont
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Belle Epicurean
Item pic

 

Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill

403 15th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16 oz hot chocolate$4.10
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
8 oz hot chocolate$3.25
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
12 oz hot chocolate$3.55
Ghirardelli premium coco with steamed milk
More about Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Hot Chocolate
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Cafe Flora
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - SODO

1911 1st Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.25
Hot Chocolate
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.25
Hot Chocolate
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Sabine image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate
Steamed hot chocolate. Topped with whipped cream upon request.
More about Sabine
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
More about Madison Kitchen

