Huevos rancheros in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Citizen
706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.95
Three corn tortillas topped with house made black beans, two eggs, avocado, house made avocado poblano crema, and pico de gallo.
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
2 organic, gmo-free corn tortillas, organic stiebrs scrambled eggs*, mole verde sauce, spicy three-bean mix, samish bay creamery queso diablo & pickled onions
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
2 organic, gmo-free corn tortillas, organic stiebrs scrambled eggs*, mole verde sauce, spicy three-bean mix, samish bay creamery queso diablo & pickled onions
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
2 organic, gmo-free corn tortillas, organic stiebrs scrambled eggs*, mole verde sauce, spicy three-bean mix, samish bay creamery queso diablo & pickled onions
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$15.00
two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, oaxaca and jack cheese, guacamole, chorizo beans with choice of: breakfast potatoes or fruit
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
2 organic, gmo-free corn tortillas, organic stiebrs scrambled eggs*, mole verde sauce, spicy three-bean mix, samish bay creamery queso diablo & pickled onions
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.00
Two eggs, name your style, on corn tortillas with black beans, choice of red or green sauce on top. Served with potatoes.
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$17.00
Two sunny side up eggs over fried corn tortillas on a bed of melted cheddar & jack cheeses, black beans, & dueling salsas
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$13.00
Two farm fresh sunny side up eggs on top of fried corn tortillas, black beans, pepper jack cheese, slice fruit and pico de gallo.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
Refried black beans, ranchero salsa, over–easy eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, crispy tortillas.
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.53
2 eggs any style on top of 3 warm corn tortillas w/house-made spicy black beans & topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.25
corn tortillas, frijoles pintos, jack and cotija cheeses, ranchero sauce, two eggs any style & choice of salsa
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
2 eggs between 2 fried corn tortillas over refried, topped with red sauce, pico, queso and crema. Add steak or chorizo or plain.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
Refried black beans, ranchero salsa, over–easy eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, crispy tortillas.