Hummus in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve hummus
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Hoppin' Hummus -
|$12.50
Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Hummus
|$6.00
chickpeas, tahini, cumin, roasted garlic, lemon juice, salt
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Hummus
|$7.00
Made with a kick of garlic and Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, our creamy Hummus is garnished with paprika and tomato relish
Served with an entourage of toasted baguette slices.
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Roasted Eggplant Hummus
|$15.00
Baked to order sourdough flatbread.
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|SIDE OF HUMMUS
|$3.00
Old Salt - Fremont
3621 Stone Way North, Seattle
|White Bean Hummus - 1 oz
|$2.00
Zuba
400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle
|Hummus
|$6.99
Ground garbanzo beans with spices and 1 pita bread.
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Hummus Bi-Tahini
|$6.95
The original Middle Eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce, and a special dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Hummus Bi-Tahini
|$5.95
The original Middle Eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce, and a special dressing. Served with pita bread.
Aviv Hummus Bar
107 15th Ave East, Seattle
|HUMMUS BASAR
|$15.00
hummus topped with shawarma spiced ground beef topped and toasted pine nuts. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
|HUMMUS SIDE
|$5.00
drizzled with olive oil. topped with parsley & gargirim (warm chickpeas)
|HUMMUS SHAKSHUKA
|$15.00
hummus topped with a poached egg basking in a hearty tomato pepper stew. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Hummus & Pita- 19
|$5.99
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Hummus Bi-Tahini
|$6.99
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Hoppin' Hummus -
|$12.50
Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
703 E Pike St, Seattle
|Hummus
|$7.00
Made with a kick of garlic and Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, our creamy Hummus is garnished with paprika and tomato relish
Served with an entourage of toasted baguette slices.
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
2300 1st Ave, Seattle
|Hummus Plate
|$6.99
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Hummus Wrap
|$9.00
Hummus, cucumber, pepperoncini peppers, spinach and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla then panini pressed
|#4 Hummus Bagel Sandwich
|$9.00
(Vegan) Hummus, avocado, tomato, pickled onion on your choice of toasted bagel
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Hummus
|$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)
|Side Hummus
|$3.00
|Kids Falafel + Hummus + Cucumber
|$9.00
Wildwood Market
9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle
|Hummus Platter
|$24.00
16oz of House-Made Hummus. Served with Greek Pita and Veggies.
|Hummus Platter Grab N Go
|$6.00
|Hummus Plate
|$9.50
Our House Hummus, Warm Greek Pita, Grape Tomatoes, Carrot, Sliced Cucumber, Feta cubes, and Olive Tapenade.
Eve Fremont
704 N 34th St, Seattle
|sunchoke hummus +
|$10.00
|Sunchoke,lemon,roasted garlic hummus with flatbread or veggies chips
|$10.00
chickpea black garlic hummus (gf, df, sf, vegan) served with flatbread or house made veggies chips
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Hummus
|$14.00
homemade hummus, tzatziki, mix olives, grilled pita topped with tomatillo salad.
Homer
3013 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
|Hummus
|$8.00
With marinated chickpeas & cilantro (served with 1 house-made pita) (vegan)