Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hoppin' Hummus -$12.50
Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$6.00
chickpeas, tahini, cumin, roasted garlic, lemon juice, salt
More about Mainstay Provisions
Item pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$7.00
Made with a kick of garlic and Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, our creamy Hummus is garnished with paprika and tomato relish
Served with an entourage of toasted baguette slices.
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Eggplant Hummus$15.00
Baked to order sourdough flatbread.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE OF HUMMUS$3.00
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Consumer pic

 

Old Salt - Fremont

3621 Stone Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Bean Hummus - 1 oz$2.00
More about Old Salt - Fremont
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Zuba

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$6.99
Ground garbanzo beans with spices and 1 pita bread.
More about Zuba
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Bi-Tahini$6.95
The original Middle Eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce, and a special dressing. Served with pita bread.
Hummus Bi-Tahini$5.95
The original Middle Eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce, and a special dressing. Served with pita bread.
More about Cedars Restaurant
Aviv Hummus Bar image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Aviv Hummus Bar

107 15th Ave East, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (886 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS BASAR$15.00
hummus topped with shawarma spiced ground beef topped and toasted pine nuts. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
HUMMUS SIDE$5.00
drizzled with olive oil. topped with parsley & gargirim (warm chickpeas)
HUMMUS SHAKSHUKA$15.00
hummus topped with a poached egg basking in a hearty tomato pepper stew. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
More about Aviv Hummus Bar
Gyro & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita- 19$5.99
More about Gyro & More
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Bi-Tahini$6.99
More about Masala of India Cuisine
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hoppin' Hummus -$12.50
Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$7.00
Made with a kick of garlic and Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, our creamy Hummus is garnished with paprika and tomato relish
Served with an entourage of toasted baguette slices.
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2300 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (8115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Plate$6.99
More about Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Wrap$9.00
Hummus, cucumber, pepperoncini peppers, spinach and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla then panini pressed
#4 Hummus Bagel Sandwich$9.00
(Vegan) Hummus, avocado, tomato, pickled onion on your choice of toasted bagel
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
11d41039-36d4-42f8-b439-db7ef747ead1 image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)
Side Hummus$3.00
Kids Falafel + Hummus + Cucumber$9.00
More about Sabine
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus Platter$24.00
16oz of House-Made Hummus. Served with Greek Pita and Veggies.
Hummus Platter Grab N Go$6.00
Hummus Plate$9.50
Our House Hummus, Warm Greek Pita, Grape Tomatoes, Carrot, Sliced Cucumber, Feta cubes, and Olive Tapenade.
More about Wildwood Market
c0ef451e-4bac-4116-9b90-adf350831120 image

 

Eve Fremont

704 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
sunchoke hummus +$10.00
Sunchoke,lemon,roasted garlic hummus with flatbread or veggies chips$10.00
chickpea black garlic hummus (gf, df, sf, vegan) served with flatbread or house made veggies chips
More about Eve Fremont
Grappa Restaurant image

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$14.00
homemade hummus, tzatziki, mix olives, grilled pita topped with tomatillo salad.
More about Grappa Restaurants
Hummus image

 

Homer

3013 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (507 reviews)
Hummus$8.00
With marinated chickpeas & cilantro (served with 1 house-made pita) (vegan)
More about Homer

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Vermicelli

Chocolate Cake

Pies

Steak Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

Cobb Salad

Fried Rice

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston