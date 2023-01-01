Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ICE CREAM SANDWICH$9.00
housemade chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream
ICE CREAM SANDWICH$8.00
housemade chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream
Hot Cakes - Ballard

5427 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Ice Cream Sandwich$12.00
Making use of our Piña Colada Cookies, this dessert has all the makings of your new favorite summer dessert. Vanilla ice cream and a hidden core of pineapple jam is sandwiched between Thalia's delicious coconut oatmeal cookies. We cut it in half before serving, to maximize the flavor in every tropical, sun kissed bite 🥥🍍
Allergens: Contains Nuts, Dairy and Gluten. Suitable for vegetarians.
Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ice Cream Sandwich$6.50
Grand Central Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies and Full Tilt Vanilla Ice Cream.
