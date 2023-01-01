Ice cream sandwiches in Seattle

Making use of our Piña Colada Cookies, this dessert has all the makings of your new favorite summer dessert. Vanilla ice cream and a hidden core of pineapple jam is sandwiched between Thalia's delicious coconut oatmeal cookies. We cut it in half before serving, to maximize the flavor in every tropical, sun kissed bite 🥥🍍

Allergens: Contains Nuts, Dairy and Gluten. Suitable for vegetarians.

