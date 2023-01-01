Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve italian salad

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Spaghetti Salad -$14.00
Sliced salami, black olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and spaghetti noodles tossed in Italian dressing served over a bed of field greens.
Pairs nicely with Elliott Bay Syrah.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGAN ITALIAN SALAD$10.95
ITALIAN SALAD$10.95
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
West Wings - 2329 California Ave SW, Seattle 98116

2329 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$13.99
Romaine, red onions, tomato, provolone, smoked chicken, salami, garbanzo beans and Italian dressing.
More about West Wings - 2329 California Ave SW, Seattle 98116

