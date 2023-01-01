Italian salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve italian salad
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Italian Spaghetti Salad -
|$14.00
Sliced salami, black olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and spaghetti noodles tossed in Italian dressing served over a bed of field greens.
Pairs nicely with Elliott Bay Syrah.
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|VEGAN ITALIAN SALAD
|$10.95
|ITALIAN SALAD
|$10.95
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.