Italian sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Delfinos Chicago Style Pizza

2631 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Meatball Sandwich$14.00
Meatballs smothered in our house made marinara with plenty of parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a demi baguette. Served with Tom's Cascade Potato Chips and a dill pickle.
More about Delfinos Chicago Style Pizza
General Porpoise Capitol Hill image

PASTRY • DONUTS

General Porpoise Capitol Hill

1020 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sandwich$12.00
More about General Porpoise Capitol Hill
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH$15.25
Slow roasted beef in Italian spices and house made giardiniera on hearth baked French bread with a side of the “juice”
More about Endolyne Joe's
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Marinara Sandwich$16.50
More about Oak
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sandwich$12.00
Sandwich roll (or bread of your choice), prosciutto, banana peppers, tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion and creamy Italian dressing
More about Post Pike

