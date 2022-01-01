Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve jambalaya

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Alembic Pale Jambalaya -$17.75
Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte. Add Shrimp. $6.00
Pairs nicely with Elliott Bay Cabernet.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jambalaya$32.00
New Orleans Style rice dish done the "Seattle Soul" way. Basmati Rice, Tomato base, Southern Mirepiox aka the Holy Trinity, shrimp, clams, & Oh Boy Oberto hot link. What makes this dish Seattle Soul, because Chef like the clams served with the shell!
More about COMMUNION
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jambalaya -$17.75
Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte. Add Shrimp. $6.00
Pairs nicely with Elliott Bay Cabernet.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya -$17.25
A West Seattle Classic! Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte.
Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya - Large -$17.75
A West Seattle Classic! Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte.
Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya - Small -$15.25
A West Seattle Classic in a smaller size! Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle

