Jambalaya in Seattle

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Alembic Pale Jambalaya -
|$17.75
Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte. Add Shrimp. $6.00
Pairs nicely with Elliott Bay Cabernet.
COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|Jambalaya
|$32.00
New Orleans Style rice dish done the "Seattle Soul" way. Basmati Rice, Tomato base, Southern Mirepiox aka the Holy Trinity, shrimp, clams, & Oh Boy Oberto hot link. What makes this dish Seattle Soul, because Chef like the clams served with the shell!
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Jambalaya -
|$17.75
Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte. Add Shrimp. $6.00
Pairs nicely with Elliott Bay Cabernet.
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya -
|$17.25
A West Seattle Classic! Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte.
|Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya - Large -
|$17.75
A West Seattle Classic! Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte.
|Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya - Small -
|$15.25
A West Seattle Classic in a smaller size! Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte.