Kale salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve kale salad
FRENCH FRIES
Purple - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|KALE SALAD
|$18.00
lacinato kale, roasted butternut squash, red onion, ricotta salata, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, champagne vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Kale & Pomegranate Salad
|$0.00
This is a great autumn salad that isn't too heavy. The kale is complimented by the sweet and smoky honey-chipotle vinaigrette and the salad features roasted butternut squash and fresh pomegranate seeds.
Ba Bar Green - SLU
500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE
|Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$7.90
Organic baby kale, quinoa, baked chick peas, fried shallots, Ba Bar Green nước cham.
*allergen free
PIZZA • SALADS
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Lacinato kale, Calabrian chili, garlic oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, parmesan, pine nuts *Cannot be made without cheese*
Pasteurized: No (Cows)
Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Kale Caesar Salad (Pick Up 12/22 or 12/23)
|$16.00
Kale, farro, pumpkin seeds, Parmesan seeds, Caesar dressing. Serves 3-4.
This item is for pick up on 12/22 or 12/23 only.
|Kale Caesar Salad (Pick Up 12/30 or 12/31)
|$12.00
Kale, toasted pepitas, Farro, and Parmesan with Caesar dressing.
Serves 2
This is for pick up on 12/30 or 12/31 only
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Parmesan, garlic parmesan crouton, classic Caesar dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador - West Seattle
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Kale & Pomegranate Salad
|$0.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Take Out
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Lacinato kale, Calabrian Chili, Garlic Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Parmesan, Pinenuts
Pasteurized: No (Cows)
Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus
FRENCH FRIES
Rhein Haus Seattle
912 12th Ave, Seattle
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
Shredded kale with granny smith apples, grapefruit segments, honey vinaigrette and an umami pecan crumble. (GF, V)
FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Kale Salad Togo
|$14.00
Kale, Pistachio Tahini Vinaigrette, Pomegranate Seed.
Gluten free, vegetarian.
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Lacinato Kale Salad
|$14.00
Lacinato kale salad with pimento peppers, crispy einkorn, onion, parmesan, anchovy & buttermilk dressing.
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Large Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Baby kale tossed in a housemade caesar dressing, topped with herbed croutons, parmesan & crispy capers. (AVAILABLE VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE)
|Warm Kale & Farro Salad
|$16.00
warm kale & farro tossed in a black garlic vinaigrette, with cara cara oranges, ricotta salata and marcona almonds. Available vegan and nut-free.
Skylark Cafe and Club
3803 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle
|Baby Kale Salad
|$13.00
baby kale, grilled Squash, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, Crouton,
Mango Aji Amarillo Vinaigrette, Guacamole
Dahlia Bakery
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Marinated Lacinato Kale Salad
|$13.00
lacinato kale, parmesan, calabrian chilies, garlic oil, pinenuts
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South
2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Kale, Cucumbers, Crunchy Seeds, Avocado & Turnips; Dressed in a Garlic-Herb Dressing