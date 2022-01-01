Kale salad in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve kale salad

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
KALE SALAD$18.00
lacinato kale, roasted butternut squash, red onion, ricotta salata, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, champagne vinaigrette
More about Purple - Seattle
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Pomegranate Salad$0.00
This is a great autumn salad that isn't too heavy. The kale is complimented by the sweet and smoky honey-chipotle vinaigrette and the salad features roasted butternut squash and fresh pomegranate seeds.
More about The Matador - Ballard
Item pic

 

Ba Bar Green - SLU

500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad$7.90
Organic baby kale, quinoa, baked chick peas, fried shallots, Ba Bar Green nước cham.
*allergen free
More about Ba Bar Green - SLU
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$13.00
Lacinato kale, Calabrian chili, garlic oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, parmesan, pine nuts *Cannot be made without cheese*
Pasteurized: No (Cows)
Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad (Pick Up 12/22 or 12/23)$16.00
Kale, farro, pumpkin seeds, Parmesan seeds, Caesar dressing. Serves 3-4.
This item is for pick up on 12/22 or 12/23 only.
Kale Caesar Salad (Pick Up 12/30 or 12/31)$12.00
Kale, toasted pepitas, Farro, and Parmesan with Caesar dressing.
Serves 2
This is for pick up on 12/30 or 12/31 only
More about Mainstay Provisions
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Parmesan, garlic parmesan crouton, classic Caesar dressing
More about Capitol Cider
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador - West Seattle

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale & Pomegranate Salad$0.00
This is a great autumn salad that isn't too heavy. The kale is complimented by the sweet and smoky honey-chipotle vinaigrette and the salad features roasted butternut squash and fresh pomegranate seeds.
More about The Matador - West Seattle
Kale Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Take Out

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$13.00
Lacinato kale, Calabrian Chili, Garlic Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Parmesan, Pinenuts
Pasteurized: No (Cows)
Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus
More about Serious Take Out
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Rhein Haus Seattle

912 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$14.00
Shredded kale with granny smith apples, grapefruit segments, honey vinaigrette and an umami pecan crumble. (GF, V)
More about Rhein Haus Seattle
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad Togo$14.00
Kale, Pistachio Tahini Vinaigrette, Pomegranate Seed.
Gluten free, vegetarian.
More about Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave
Item pic

 

JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lacinato Kale Salad$14.00
Lacinato kale salad with pimento peppers, crispy einkorn, onion, parmesan, anchovy & buttermilk dressing.
More about JuneBaby
Large Kale Caesar Salad image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Large Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
Baby kale tossed in a housemade caesar dressing, topped with herbed croutons, parmesan & crispy capers. (AVAILABLE VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE)
Warm Kale & Farro Salad$16.00
warm kale & farro tossed in a black garlic vinaigrette, with cara cara oranges, ricotta salata and marcona almonds. Available vegan and nut-free.
More about Cafe Flora
Skylark Cafe and Club image

 

Skylark Cafe and Club

3803 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Kale Salad$13.00
baby kale, grilled Squash, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, Crouton,
Mango Aji Amarillo Vinaigrette, Guacamole
More about Skylark Cafe and Club
Item pic

 

Dahlia Bakery

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Lacinato Kale Salad$13.00
lacinato kale, parmesan, calabrian chilies, garlic oil, pinenuts
More about Dahlia Bakery
Kale Salad image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South

2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$11.00
Kale, Cucumbers, Crunchy Seeds, Avocado & Turnips; Dressed in a Garlic-Herb Dressing
More about Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South
Betty Restaurant image

 

Betty Restaurant & Bar

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$14.00
lacinato kale & shaved brussels sprouts, honey fresno vinaigrette, pomegranate seeds, chèvre.
More about Betty Restaurant & Bar

