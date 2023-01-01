Lamb biryani in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve lamb biryani
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Lamb Biryani
|$23.99
Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of lamb and a special blend of herbs and spices, topped with nuts.
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Royal Biryani Lamb
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with lamb curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
