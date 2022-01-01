Lasagna in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
More about Pasta & Co
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|2-4 Serving Vegetarian Lasagna
|$19.95
Our vegetarian favorite. Tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, fennel, spinach & basil w/ our melty Beecher's Just Jack cheese.
|9 x 13 Beef Lasagna
|$49.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
|2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna
|$19.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
17801 International Boulevard, SeaTac
|Cheese Curd Lasagna
|$8.99
Topped with Beecher's fresh cheese curds and filled with a bright tomato sauce and three additional cheeses, including our signature Flagship cheese, we're confident this lasagna is a "World's Best" winner, just like our unrivaled mac
More about Grazie Ristorante
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Lasagna
|$25.00
Baked pasta with layers of ground pork sausage, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses, covered in marinara sauce & creamy pesto béchamel sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese
More about The Pink Door
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|Lasagna for Four • Take n Bake
|$60.00
Take and Bake (4 slices): This is our same famous Lasagna to take home and cook in your oven. Serves 4. • fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce (vegetarian).
Get ready and preheat oven to 350.
|Lasagna • 3 Course Dinner
|$30.00
• (1st Course) Insalata Misticanza (GF) • (2nd Course) Lasagna w/ fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce • (3rd Course) Apple Cinnamon Cake with Ginger Anglaise
More about Serafina Osteria
Serafina Osteria
2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle
|Lasagna
|$26.00
lamb, pork and beef ragù, ricotta, tomato, béchamel, Grana Padano
More about Betty Restaurant
Betty Restaurant
1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle
|Lasagna Dinner for Two
|$65.00
Two portions of our classic lasagne. Includes mixed greens salad for two, and choice of a bottle of wine or two desserts.
*Take & Bake: please allow 30-45 minutes for at-home bake time.*
|Crow's Lasagna
|$24.00
Our sister's original recipe: handmade pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, basil pesto, bechamel, parmesan.
More about Grappa Restaurants
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Lasagna
|$26.00
house-made pasta sheets, house made lamb & beef ragù, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan