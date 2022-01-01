Lasagna in Seattle

Mondello Ristorante Italiano

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$19.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
More about Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
2-4 Serving Vegetarian Lasagna$19.95
Our vegetarian favorite. Tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, fennel, spinach & basil w/ our melty Beecher's Just Jack cheese.
9 x 13 Beef Lasagna$49.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna$19.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
More about Pasta & Co
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

 

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

17801 International Boulevard, SeaTac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Curd Lasagna$8.99
Topped with Beecher's fresh cheese curds and filled with a bright tomato sauce and three additional cheeses, including our signature Flagship cheese, we're confident this lasagna is a "World's Best" winner, just like our unrivaled mac
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
d395e1b5-20e3-4f41-ae37-44019cf0695d image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$25.00
Baked pasta with layers of ground pork sausage, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses, covered in marinara sauce & creamy pesto béchamel sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Grazie Ristorante
Lasagna for Four • Take n Bake image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna for Four • Take n Bake$60.00
Take and Bake (4 slices): This is our same famous Lasagna to take home and cook in your oven. Serves 4. • fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce (vegetarian).
Get ready and preheat oven to 350.
Lasagna • 3 Course Dinner$30.00
• (1st Course) Insalata Misticanza (GF) • (2nd Course) Lasagna w/ fresh spinach pasta layered with besciamella, pesto and topped with marinara sauce • (3rd Course) Apple Cinnamon Cake with Ginger Anglaise
More about The Pink Door
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$26.00
lamb, pork and beef ragù, ricotta, tomato, béchamel, Grana Padano
More about Serafina Osteria
Crow's Lasagna image

 

Betty Restaurant

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna Dinner for Two$65.00
Two portions of our classic lasagne. Includes mixed greens salad for two, and choice of a bottle of wine or two desserts.
*Take & Bake: please allow 30-45 minutes for at-home bake time.*
Crow's Lasagna$24.00
Our sister's original recipe: handmade pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, basil pesto, bechamel, parmesan.
More about Betty Restaurant
Grappa Restaurant image

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$26.00
house-made pasta sheets, house made lamb & beef ragù, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan
More about Grappa Restaurants

