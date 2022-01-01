Lox in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve lox
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Lox for 1 serving
|$5.00
|Lox Cream Cheese (8 oz)
|$9.00
|Open Faced Lox Sandwich
|$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle
|Lox Cream Cheese (8oz)
|$9.00
More about Retreat - Green Lake
Retreat - Green Lake
6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle
|Salmon Lox Toast
|$14.00
Toasted sourdough, tzatziki fromage blanc, radish, arugula, house-pickled onions, fried capers, and dill.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Lox Tartine
|$21.00
oregon smoked salmon with pickled organic red onions, capers, organic micro greens from grace harbor farms, roasted organic garlic & dill cream cheese on house-made rustic bread. served with an organic house salad & two eggs sunny side up.
More about Old Salt - Fremont
Old Salt - Fremont
3621 Stone Way North, Seattle
|1/4 lb Lox
|$16.00
Cured Coho Lox
|Lox Sandwich
|$14.00
Coho Lox, veggie cream cheese, salmon roe, mizuna, everything bagel
More about Harry's Beach House
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Lox Benedict
|$23.00
Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Toasted English Muffin, Poached Eggs, House Hollandaise, Breakfast Potatoes
More about Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
403 15th Ave E, Seattle
|Lox (2 oz) for 1 serving
|$5.00
|Lox Cream Cheese (8oz)
|$9.00
|Open Faced Lox Sandwich
|$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|3 oz. Packaged Lox
|$12.25
Lox
|6 oz. Packaged Lox
|$19.00
Lox
|8 oz Lox Cream Cheese
|$6.25
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|6 oz. Packaged Lox
|$19.00
Lox
|8 oz Lox Cream Cheese
|$6.25
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
|3 oz. Packaged Lox
|$12.25
Lox
More about box bar
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Carrot Lox
|$14.00
bagel, cream cheese, capers, purple onion, cucumber
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber