Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox for 1 serving$5.00
Lox Cream Cheese (8 oz)$9.00
Open Faced Lox Sandwich$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Lox Cream Cheese (8oz) image

 

Rubinstein Bagels Delivery

Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Cream Cheese (8oz)$9.00
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Item pic

 

Retreat - Green Lake

6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Lox Toast$14.00
Toasted sourdough, tzatziki fromage blanc, radish, arugula, house-pickled onions, fried capers, and dill.
More about Retreat - Green Lake
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox Tartine$21.00
oregon smoked salmon with pickled organic red onions, capers, organic micro greens from grace harbor farms, roasted organic garlic & dill cream cheese on house-made rustic bread. served with an organic house salad & two eggs sunny side up.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Item pic

 

Old Salt - Fremont

3621 Stone Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/4 lb Lox$16.00
Cured Coho Lox
Lox Sandwich$14.00
Coho Lox, veggie cream cheese, salmon roe, mizuna, everything bagel
More about Old Salt - Fremont
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Benedict$23.00
Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Toasted English Muffin, Poached Eggs, House Hollandaise, Breakfast Potatoes
More about Harry's Beach House
Item pic

 

Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill

403 15th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox (2 oz) for 1 serving$5.00
Lox Cream Cheese (8oz)$9.00
Open Faced Lox Sandwich$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
More about Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - SODO

1911 1st Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 oz. Packaged Lox$12.25
Lox
6 oz. Packaged Lox$19.00
Lox
8 oz Lox Cream Cheese$6.25
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6 oz. Packaged Lox$19.00
Lox
8 oz Lox Cream Cheese$6.25
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
3 oz. Packaged Lox$12.25
Lox
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Lox$14.00
bagel, cream cheese, capers, purple onion, cucumber
More about box bar
Item pic

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox and Bagel$15.00
Toasted Hand Formed Macrina Bagel with Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Thin Sliced Red Onion
More about Madison Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Cake

Street Tacos

Risotto

Filet Mignon

Beef Soup

Tofu Soup

Coleslaw

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston