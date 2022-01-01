Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango ice cream in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve mango ice cream

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Mochi Ice Cream - Mango$4.00
Pounded sticky rice with a mango ice cream filling.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Ice Cream$4.00
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Mango Ice Cream$6.95
Delicious mango ice cream made with fresh mangoes.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masalaofindia

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Ice Cream$5.99
More about Masalaofindia
Consumer pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango and sticky rice with coconut Ice cream (seasonal)$12.00
More about Kin Len

