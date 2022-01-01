Mango sticky rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$11.95
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$14.95
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango (Seasonal)
|$10.00
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$11.50
Warm sticky rice sweetened with coconut milk served with a fresh sliced mango on the side.
Gluten Free
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|Mango and sticky rice with coconut Ice cream (seasonal)
|$12.00
|Mango and sticky rice (seasonal)
|$10.00