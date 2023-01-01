Mapo tofu in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve mapo tofu
More about Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Mo
|$4.00
Need something to soak up dumpling sauce?! House-made mo (flatbread that reminds us of a pita combined with an english muffin, but better) toasted are ready for tearing and dipping.
|MaPo Tofu
|$17.00
Special! Pork & tofu, leeks, mala, doubanjiang, scallions, jasmine rice (tingly, comfort food, delicious).
More about Biang Biang Noodles - 601 E Pike st
Biang Biang Noodles - 601 E Pike st
601 E Pike st, Seattle
|Mapo Tofu Dry Mix Noodles
|$16.99
Silken tofu cooked in a mildly spicy sauce with a tingly kick mix in hand-pulled flat noodles. A vegetarian dish, no meat, no egg