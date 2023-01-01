Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mapo tofu in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve mapo tofu

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Mo$4.00
Need something to soak up dumpling sauce?! House-made mo (flatbread that reminds us of a pita combined with an english muffin, but better) toasted are ready for tearing and dipping.
MaPo Tofu$17.00
Special! Pork & tofu, leeks, mala, doubanjiang, scallions, jasmine rice (tingly, comfort food, delicious).
More about Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
Item pic

 

Biang Biang Noodles - 601 E Pike st

601 E Pike st, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mapo Tofu Dry Mix Noodles$16.99
Silken tofu cooked in a mildly spicy sauce with a tingly kick mix in hand-pulled flat noodles. A vegetarian dish, no meat, no egg
More about Biang Biang Noodles - 601 E Pike st
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
麻婆豆腐煲仔饭 Mapo tofu casserole rice$13.99
More about Six Pack Foods

