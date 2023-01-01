Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve massaman curry

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Massaman Curry$18.95
A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
Item pic

 

Yes Siam Thai Cafe and Bar

8014 15th Ave NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sirloin Beef Massaman Curry$16.00
Slow cooked top sirloin steak in homemade massaman curry with peanuts, potato, and yellow onion.
More about Yes Siam Thai Cafe and Bar
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$20.95
A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake

