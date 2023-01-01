Massaman curry in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve massaman curry
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Massaman Curry
|$18.95
A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.
Yes Siam Thai Cafe and Bar
8014 15th Ave NE, Seattle
|Sirloin Beef Massaman Curry
|$16.00
Slow cooked top sirloin steak in homemade massaman curry with peanuts, potato, and yellow onion.
Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake
7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle
|Massaman Curry
|$20.95
A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.