Meatball subs in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve meatball subs

Consumer pic

 

Cloud City Coffee

8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Meatball Sub$13.25
Housemade Meatballs topped with Housemade Marinara and Sliced Provolone on a Seawolf Baguette
More about Cloud City Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA

South Town Pie - South Park

8611 14th Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich$9.50
House made meatballs, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, toasted hoagie roll
More about South Town Pie - South Park
The Local 104 image

 

The Local 104

18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$17.00
housemade meatballs, pomodoro, oil cured peppers, provolone, charred onion
More about The Local 104
Salumi Deli Restaurant image

 

Salumi Artisan Cured Meats

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$15.00
House-made pork and beef meatballs and marinara sauce. Comes with fresh-pulled mozzarella, herb and garlic spread, roasted onions and pickled peppers.
More about Salumi Artisan Cured Meats
d3fc2d6a-2306-449f-87c5-7616da78f9e3 image

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$18.00
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil. Served on a house-made roll and baked in the oven.
More about Trailbend Taproom
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Meatballs Sandwich$14.50
House-made bread & meatballs with smoky marinara, caramelized onion & mozzarella. Served with a green salad.
More about Elemental Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MEAN Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Meatball Sub$17.00
CLASSIC: Beef and Pork meatballs smothered with our signature smoked tomato sauce and topped with pecorino cheese and fresh basil.
**S&P Skins & Ins included of course
Order ONLINE and RELAX!
We'll text you when your order is Hot & Ready!
More about MEAN Sandwich

