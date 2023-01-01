Meatball subs in Seattle
Cloud City Coffee
8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Classic Meatball Sub
|$13.25
Housemade Meatballs topped with Housemade Marinara and Sliced Provolone on a Seawolf Baguette
South Town Pie - South Park
8611 14th Ave S, Seattle
|Meatball Sandwich
|$9.50
House made meatballs, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, toasted hoagie roll
The Local 104
18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Meatball Sandwich
|$17.00
housemade meatballs, pomodoro, oil cured peppers, provolone, charred onion
Salumi Artisan Cured Meats
404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle
|Meatball Sub
|$15.00
House-made pork and beef meatballs and marinara sauce. Comes with fresh-pulled mozzarella, herb and garlic spread, roasted onions and pickled peppers.
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Meatball Sandwich
|$18.00
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil. Served on a house-made roll and baked in the oven.
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Homemade Meatballs Sandwich
|$14.50
House-made bread & meatballs with smoky marinara, caramelized onion & mozzarella. Served with a green salad.
MEAN Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Spicy Meatball Sub
|$17.00
CLASSIC: Beef and Pork meatballs smothered with our signature smoked tomato sauce and topped with pecorino cheese and fresh basil.
