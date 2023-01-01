Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$7.99
Fresh field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, Feta cheese and Mediterranean vinaigrette.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Item pic

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$13.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese, served with our home made Italian dressing.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Salad$9.95
Fresh garden salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and our own Mediterranean dressing.
Mediterranean Salad$9.95
Fresh garden salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and our own Mediterranean dressing.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
57fcae95-4b01-4afb-8c50-0dc9d4840716 image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Mediterranean Salad$14.75
Mediterranean Salad$12.75
Arugula, Romaine ,Roasted tomatoes , Chargrilled Artichokes, Kalamata olives , Feta cheese, Shallots vinaigrette
More about The Stop
Mediterranean Chop Salad image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Winter Fattoush$14.00
local lettuce, pickled green tomato, fermented hungarian pepper, sumac onion, olive, feta, crispy chickpea, tahini green goddess
More about Sabine
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants - Grappa Seattle

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad Full$16.00
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing
VE, GF
Mediterranean Salad Half$10.00
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing
VE, GF
More about Grappa Restaurants - Grappa Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Prawns

Cornbread

Banana Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Mousse

Risotto

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

White Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston