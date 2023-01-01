Mediterranean salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Mediterranean Salad
|$7.99
Fresh field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, Feta cheese and Mediterranean vinaigrette.
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
|$13.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese, served with our home made Italian dressing.
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.95
Fresh garden salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and our own Mediterranean dressing.
The Stop
616 1st Ave, Seattle
|Chicken Mediterranean Salad
|$14.75
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.75
Arugula, Romaine ,Roasted tomatoes , Chargrilled Artichokes, Kalamata olives , Feta cheese, Shallots vinaigrette
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Winter Fattoush
|$14.00
local lettuce, pickled green tomato, fermented hungarian pepper, sumac onion, olive, feta, crispy chickpea, tahini green goddess
Grappa Restaurants - Grappa Seattle
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Mediterranean Salad Full
|$16.00
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing
VE, GF
|Mediterranean Salad Half
|$10.00
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing
VE, GF