Migas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve migas
More about Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Migas
|$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Migas
|$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - on 65th
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe - on 65th
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Migas
|$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Migas
|$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Endolyne Joe's
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|MIGAS
|$16.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapeño, scallions, corn tortillas & cotija cheese. Served with flour tortillas.
More about Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle
Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle
4725 42nd SW, Seattle
|Migas
|$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Migas
|$14.00
House–made chorizo, basil scrambled eggs, serrano and tomato salsa, queso blanco, guacamole, warm corn tortillas, spicy brunch potatoes.
More about Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Migas
|$14.00
House–made chorizo, basil scrambled eggs, serrano and tomato salsa, queso blanco, guacamole, warm corn tortillas, spicy brunch potatoes.