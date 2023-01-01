Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve migas

Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe - on 65th

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - on 65th
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
MIGAS$16.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapeño, scallions, corn tortillas & cotija cheese. Served with flour tortillas.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Consumer pic

 

Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle

4725 42nd SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$18.00
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas$14.00
House–made chorizo, basil scrambled eggs, serrano and tomato salsa, queso blanco, guacamole, warm corn tortillas, spicy brunch potatoes.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas$14.00
House–made chorizo, basil scrambled eggs, serrano and tomato salsa, queso blanco, guacamole, warm corn tortillas, spicy brunch potatoes.
More about Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas$14.00
House–made chorizo, basil scrambled eggs, serrano and tomato salsa, queso blanco, guacamole, warm corn tortillas, spicy brunch potatoes.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park

