Milkshakes in Seattle

Large Milkshake image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

88 Yesler Way, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Galaxy Rune image

HAMBURGERS

Galaxy Rune

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Milkshake$7.50
Hand whipped milkshake using house made ice cream. Use 1 or 2 flavors.
Red Mill Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Mill Burgers

1613 W Dravus St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Milkshake$5.29
Red Mill Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Mill Burgers

312 North 67th St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
Milkshake$5.29
Small Milkshakes (12oz) image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Big Max Burger Co

1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Milkshakes (12oz)$5.00
12 oz Umpqua ice cream blended smooth and creamy with milk. Huckleberry cheesecake is our shops specialty but all will be a delight
galaxyrune.com/order image

 

galaxyrune.com/order

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milkshake$7.50
Our milkshakes use out house soft serve are soy based.
