Milkshakes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve milkshakes
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
88 Yesler Way, Seattle
|Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Large Milkshake
HAMBURGERS
Galaxy Rune
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle
|Milkshake
|$7.50
Hand whipped milkshake using house made ice cream. Use 1 or 2 flavors.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Mill Burgers
1613 W Dravus St, Seattle
|Milkshake
|$5.29
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Mill Burgers
312 North 67th St, Seattle
|Milkshake
|$5.29
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big Max Burger Co
1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Small Milkshakes (12oz)
|$5.00
12 oz Umpqua ice cream blended smooth and creamy with milk. Huckleberry cheesecake is our shops specialty but all will be a delight