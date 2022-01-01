Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi - Seattle

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$11.00
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware,
yuzu vinaigrette
More about Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad (Pick Up 12/30 or 12/31)$12.00
Mixed Green Salad with Parmesan and Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Serves 2
This is for pick up on 12/30 or 12/31 only
Mixed Green Salad (Pick Up 12/22 or 12/23)$16.00
Mixed baby Greens, Parmesan, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Serves 3-4
This item is for pick up on 12/22 or 12/23 only
Mixed Greens Salad$7.00
Mixed baby lettuces and Parmesan with apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Item pic

 

Independent Pizzeria - All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time. A 20% gratuity will be added to 8 or more pizzas.

4235 E Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Tomato, cucumber, artichoke, olives, and house-made herb vinaigrette on a bed of fresh greens (dressing served on the side)
More about Independent Pizzeria - All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time. A 20% gratuity will be added to 8 or more pizzas.
Consumer pic

 

Camp West - 4539 California Ave SW

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$0.00
More about Camp West - 4539 California Ave SW
Small Mixed Green Salad image

TACOS

Rocket Taco Seattle

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Large Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Hearty greens tossed with garlic lime dressing and topped with queso fresco and spiced pepitas
Small Mixed Green Salad$5.00
Hearty greens tossed with garlic lime dressing and topped with queso fresco and spiced pepitas.
More about Rocket Taco Seattle
Mixed Greens Salad image

 

Betty Restaurant & Bar

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
Organic mixed baby lettuces with shaved parmesan and house-made herbal vinaigrette.
More about Betty Restaurant & Bar

