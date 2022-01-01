Mixed green salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Mixed Green Salad
|$11.00
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware,
yuzu vinaigrette
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Mixed Green Salad (Pick Up 12/30 or 12/31)
|$12.00
Mixed Green Salad with Parmesan and Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Serves 2
This is for pick up on 12/30 or 12/31 only
|Mixed Green Salad (Pick Up 12/22 or 12/23)
|$16.00
Mixed baby Greens, Parmesan, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Serves 3-4
This item is for pick up on 12/22 or 12/23 only
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$7.00
Mixed baby lettuces and Parmesan with apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Independent Pizzeria - All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time. A 20% gratuity will be added to 8 or more pizzas.
Independent Pizzeria - All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time. A 20% gratuity will be added to 8 or more pizzas.
4235 E Madison, Seattle
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$8.00
Tomato, cucumber, artichoke, olives, and house-made herb vinaigrette on a bed of fresh greens (dressing served on the side)
More about Camp West - 4539 California Ave SW
Camp West - 4539 California Ave SW
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Mixed Green Salad
|$0.00
More about Rocket Taco Seattle
TACOS
Rocket Taco Seattle
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Large Mixed Green Salad
|$9.00
Hearty greens tossed with garlic lime dressing and topped with queso fresco and spiced pepitas
|Small Mixed Green Salad
|$5.00
Hearty greens tossed with garlic lime dressing and topped with queso fresco and spiced pepitas.