Monte cristo sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve monte cristo sandwiches

Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE

508 2nd AVE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monte Cristo Sandwich$17.59
Turkey, Irish rasher bacon, cheddar, havarti , egg battered French bread, raspberry jam. Served with French fries.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monte Cristo Sandwich$15.99
Turkey, Irish rasher bacon, cheddar, havarti , egg battered French bread, raspberry jam. Served with French fries.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

