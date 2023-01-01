Monte cristo sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve monte cristo sandwiches
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
508 2nd AVE, Seattle
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$17.59
Turkey, Irish rasher bacon, cheddar, havarti , egg battered French bread, raspberry jam. Served with French fries.
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$15.99
