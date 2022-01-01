Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Burien Press

423 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.5 (362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin, Morning Glory, By Macrina$3.50
More about Burien Press
Item pic

 

Moonshot Coffee

9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin, Morning Glory, By Macrina$3.50
More about Moonshot Coffee
Harried & Hungry image

 

Harried & Hungry

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.54
Seasonal Muffin
More about Harried & Hungry
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Mc'Mainstay'Muffin$9.00
Housemade english muffin, fried egg, american cheese and housemade sausage patty, just what the doctor ordered!
Toast or English Muffin$2.00
Design your own toast
Apple Pecan Muffin (GF)$3.00
*Gluten Free
More about Mainstay Provisions
Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Muffin$4.00
More about Rapport
Sour Cream Blueberry Muffin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sour Cream Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Sold individually.
More about Red Arrow Coffee
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - SODO

1911 1st Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffin$2.95
Homemade Muffin
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Homemade Muffin
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.95
Homemade Muffin
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Homemade Muffin
Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffin$2.95
Homemade Muffin
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.95
Homemade Muffin
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hojicha Muffin w/ Walnuts$3.75
Hojicha muffin with candied walnuts
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, walnut, almond
Matcha Muffin w/ Red Bean$3.75
Matcha muffin, red bean center, cookie crumble top
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond
More about Nana's Green Tea
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Morning Glory Muffin$2.99
More about Wildwood Market
Jucivana Bar & Coffee image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS

Jucivana Bar & Coffee

110 Boren Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
English Egg Muffin$3.99
More about Jucivana Bar & Coffee
Item pic

 

dahlia bakery

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$4.25
coffeecake muffin
English Muffin$3.00
toasted and buttered
More about dahlia bakery
Geraldine's Counter image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
side english muffin$2.50
More about Geraldine's Counter

