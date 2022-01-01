Muffins in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve muffins
More about Moonshot Coffee
Moonshot Coffee
9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle
|Muffin, Morning Glory, By Macrina
|$3.50
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Mc'Mainstay'Muffin
|$9.00
Housemade english muffin, fried egg, american cheese and housemade sausage patty, just what the doctor ordered!
|Toast or English Muffin
|$2.00
Design your own toast
|Apple Pecan Muffin (GF)
|$3.00
*Gluten Free
More about Red Arrow Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Sour Cream Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Sold individually.
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffin
|$2.95
Homemade Muffin
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.95
Homemade Muffin
|Double Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.95
Homemade Muffin
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.95
Homemade Muffin
|Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffin
|$2.95
Homemade Muffin
|Double Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.95
Homemade Muffin
More about Nana's Green Tea
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Hojicha Muffin w/ Walnuts
|$3.75
Hojicha muffin with candied walnuts
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, walnut, almond
|Matcha Muffin w/ Red Bean
|$3.75
Matcha muffin, red bean center, cookie crumble top
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond
More about Jucivana Bar & Coffee
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS
Jucivana Bar & Coffee
110 Boren Ave S, Seattle
|English Egg Muffin
|$3.99
More about dahlia bakery
dahlia bakery
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Muffin
|$4.25
coffeecake muffin
|English Muffin
|$3.00
toasted and buttered