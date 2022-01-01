Mushroom burgers in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$17.00
6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, Carmelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Mushroom Burger
|$11.00
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with savory grilled mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and truffle aioli.
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle
|Mushroom Swiss Beef Burger
|$19.00
Grass fed dry aged beef, sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.
HAMBURGERS
Galaxy Rune
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle
|Mushroom Burger
|$12.00
Rune patty, provolone cheese, grilled mushroom & onions, lettuce, and Aioli.