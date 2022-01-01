Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.00
6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, Carmelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Burger$11.00
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with savory grilled mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and truffle aioli.
More about uneeda burger
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub image

 

Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub

1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Beef Burger$19.00
Grass fed dry aged beef, sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.
More about Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
Galaxy Rune image

HAMBURGERS

Galaxy Rune

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$12.00
Rune patty, provolone cheese, grilled mushroom & onions, lettuce, and Aioli.
More about Galaxy Rune
Item pic

 

vacilando

405 15th Avenue East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$13.50
chicken-fried oyster mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions & half-sour pickle. (Pls be aware we use peanut oil in case of allergies, thank you)
More about vacilando

