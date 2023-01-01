Mushroom salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve mushroom salad
More about Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle
|V Mushroom Medley Salad
|$15.00
A mixed of minced enoki, oyster and brown beech mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and ground toasted rice in a flavorful lime dressing.
|Mushroom Medley Salad
|$15.00
A mixed of minced enoki, oyster and brown beech mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and ground toasted rice in a flavorful lime dressing.