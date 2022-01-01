Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Mussels Pancake$17.95
Pan-fried mussels pancake with eggs, bean sprouts and green onion, served with homemade chili sauce.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$22.00
Mussels served with melted leeks, bacon, cream, apple verjus, grain mustard, fresh herbs and grilled bread
Mussels$22.00
Local mussels with white wine, green curry, black lentils, herbs and grilled bread
More about Harry's Beach House
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Braised Mussels$27.00
1 lb. of mussels steamed in an onion, garlic, chorizo broth. Served with grilled bread & charred lemon
chorizo broth. Served with grilled bread & charred lemon
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
PENN COVE MUSSELS$12.50
Penn Cove mussels with pancetta, apple, white wine and butter. Served with toasted Guiseppe bread.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Harry's Fine Foods image

 

Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$22.00
Steamed Penn Cove mussels, vermouth, fine herbs, creme fraiche, served with toasted sourdough
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels$15.00
spring onion, artichoke, thyme, toast
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Mussels & Clams$18.00
white wine, fresh-caught mussels, clams homemade pesto
served w/ focaccia.
More about Grappa Restaurants

