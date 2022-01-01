Mussels in Seattle
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Mussels Pancake
|$17.95
Pan-fried mussels pancake with eggs, bean sprouts and green onion, served with homemade chili sauce.
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Mussels
|$22.00
Mussels served with melted leeks, bacon, cream, apple verjus, grain mustard, fresh herbs and grilled bread
|Mussels
|$22.00
Local mussels with white wine, green curry, black lentils, herbs and grilled bread
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Chorizo Braised Mussels
|$27.00
1 lb. of mussels steamed in an onion, garlic, chorizo broth. Served with grilled bread & charred lemon
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|PENN COVE MUSSELS
|$12.50
Penn Cove mussels with pancetta, apple, white wine and butter. Served with toasted Guiseppe bread.
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Steamed Mussels
|$22.00
Steamed Penn Cove mussels, vermouth, fine herbs, creme fraiche, served with toasted sourdough
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Mussels
|$15.00
spring onion, artichoke, thyme, toast