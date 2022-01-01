Nachos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Matador
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Super Nacho
|$9.00
Corn tortilla chips, green tomatillo salsa, refried beans, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacample.
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|NACHOS
|$11.00
Totopos layered with refried beans, baked cheese and your choice of meat, topped with onions , tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
More about box bar
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Lentil Nachos (gf)
|$14.00
spicy lentils, cashew queso, pickled onions, tofu crema & pico on a warm bed of tortilla chips
More about BARRIO
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|CLASSIC NACHOS
|$15.00
queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn torilla chips