Nachos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve nachos

Take & Bake Nachos image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about The Matador
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Super Nacho$9.00
Corn tortilla chips, green tomatillo salsa, refried beans, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacample.
More about Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
Take & Bake Nachos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
More about The Matador
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
More about El Buho
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHOS$11.00
Totopos layered with refried beans, baked cheese and your choice of meat, topped with onions , tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Nachos (gf)$14.00
spicy lentils, cashew queso, pickled onions, tofu crema & pico on a warm bed of tortilla chips
More about box bar
CLASSIC NACHOS image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLASSIC NACHOS$15.00
queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn torilla chips
More about BARRIO
Cantina Nachos image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cantina Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with a mix of queso fundido & Monterey jack cheese, Cantina beans(contains pork), pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole, and crema.
More about Little Water Cantina

