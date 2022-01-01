Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve nigiri

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nigiri Tuna$11.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Unagi$10.00
Yakumi: + eel sauce, ground sesame
Chef's Selection Assorted Nigiri with Yakumi$44.00
Includes 2pc Tuna, 2pc Albacore, 2pc Ora King Salmon, 2pc Kanpachi, 2pc Scallop.
All served Yakumi style.
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nigiri Sushi Set$22.00
tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore, kanpachi, amaebi & unagi w/ miso & choice of california roll or spicy tuna roll
Nigiri Sushi Deluxe Set$24.00
tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore, kanpachi, ebi & scallop w/ miso & choice of california roll or spicy tuna roll
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nigiri Combo$23.00
6 different types of chef's choice nigiri sushi
Nigiri Omakase Take Out $80$80.00
12 types of chef's choice nigiri sushi (no substitutions please)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Surf Clam Nigiri$5.50
GF - Seared Tuna Nigiri$7.50
GF - Shrimp Nigiri$5.50
Item pic

 

Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine

625 1st Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nigiri Chalaco$10.00
Fresh salmon covered in aji amarillo sauce, crispy quinoa, cilantro and rocoto sauce.
Nigiri Acevichado$10.00
Fish of the Day in acevichado sauce accompanied with Andean corn sand, green onion and shichimi.
Nigiri Norteño$10.00
Fresh tuna covered in aji amarillo sauce, finely chopped chalaquita, Andean corn sand and green onions.
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sampler Nigiri$18.00
1 piece each of ora king salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri image

 

EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
