Nigiri in Seattle
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Nigiri Tuna
|$11.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri Unagi
|$10.00
Yakumi: + eel sauce, ground sesame
|Chef's Selection Assorted Nigiri with Yakumi
|$44.00
Includes 2pc Tuna, 2pc Albacore, 2pc Ora King Salmon, 2pc Kanpachi, 2pc Scallop.
All served Yakumi style.
More about Momiji SLU
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Nigiri Sushi Set
|$22.00
tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore, kanpachi, amaebi & unagi w/ miso & choice of california roll or spicy tuna roll
|Nigiri Sushi Deluxe Set
|$24.00
tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore, kanpachi, ebi & scallop w/ miso & choice of california roll or spicy tuna roll
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Nigiri Combo
|$23.00
6 different types of chef's choice nigiri sushi
|Nigiri Omakase Take Out $80
|$80.00
12 types of chef's choice nigiri sushi (no substitutions please)
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|GF - Surf Clam Nigiri
|$5.50
|GF - Seared Tuna Nigiri
|$7.50
|GF - Shrimp Nigiri
|$5.50
More about Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine
Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine
625 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Nigiri Chalaco
|$10.00
Fresh salmon covered in aji amarillo sauce, crispy quinoa, cilantro and rocoto sauce.
|Nigiri Acevichado
|$10.00
Fish of the Day in acevichado sauce accompanied with Andean corn sand, green onion and shichimi.
|Nigiri Norteño
|$10.00
Fresh tuna covered in aji amarillo sauce, finely chopped chalaquita, Andean corn sand and green onions.
More about Umi Sake House
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
|Salmon Sampler Nigiri
|$18.00
1 piece each of ora king salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon
More about EllaMia
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri
|$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)