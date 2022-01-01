Noodle soup in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve noodle soup
Noodle/Bar
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle
|Chicken & Buckwheat Noodle Soup
|$17.00
sliced chicken, market vegetable, golden chicken broth
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Meatball Noodle Soup
|$14.95
This bowl of wide rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
|Glass Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Guay Tiow Bed (Duck Noodle Soup)
|$19.00
Rice noodles and roasted duck in a rich broth topped with green onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic.
|Guay Tiow Veg (Vegetarian Noodle Soup)
|$14.00
Rice noodle in a clear vegetable broth with tofu and vegetables. Sub Chicken for Tofu +$2
|Guay Tiow Tom Yum (Tom Yum Noodle Soup)
|$14.00
Hot and sour soup with rice noodles, green onion, cilantro, garlic, peanuts and bean sprouts.