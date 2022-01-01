Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve noodle soup

Consumer pic

 

Noodle/Bar

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Buckwheat Noodle Soup$17.00
sliced chicken, market vegetable, golden chicken broth
More about Noodle/Bar
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Noodle Soup$14.95
This bowl of wide rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
Glass Noodle Soup$12.95
More about Bai Tong Thai
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Guay Tiow Bed (Duck Noodle Soup)$19.00
Rice noodles and roasted duck in a rich broth topped with green onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic.
Guay Tiow Veg (Vegetarian Noodle Soup)$14.00
Rice noodle in a clear vegetable broth with tofu and vegetables. Sub Chicken for Tofu +$2
Guay Tiow Tom Yum (Tom Yum Noodle Soup)$14.00
Hot and sour soup with rice noodles, green onion, cilantro, garlic, peanuts and bean sprouts.
More about Kaosamai Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
三鲜盖码粉/面 Umami seafood noodle soup$16.99
Served with bok choy.
麻辣酸菜鱼片汤粉/汤面 Spicy sauerkraut fish noodle soup$16.99
Served with bok choy.
红烧牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket noodle soup$14.99
Served with bok choy.
More about Six Pack Foods

