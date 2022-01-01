Octopus in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve octopus
More about Momiji
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Octopus Carpaccio
|$16.00
Thinly sliced octopus sashimi, mustard soy & capers in a mignonette w/ wasabi aioli & 7-spice granita
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
320 E Pine St, Seattle
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Tako / Octopus
|$4.00
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Grappa Restaurants
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Octopus
|$24.00
freshly charred Spanish octopus, lemon beurre blanc sauce, pickled onions, & grilled focaccia
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes