Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve octopus

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Octopus Carpaccio$16.00
Thinly sliced octopus sashimi, mustard soy & capers in a mignonette w/ wasabi aioli & 7-spice granita
More about Momiji
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle

4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tako / Octopus$4.00
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus$24.00
freshly charred Spanish octopus, lemon beurre blanc sauce, pickled onions, & grilled focaccia
More about Grappa Restaurants
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate

319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (3234 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Octopus Carpaccio$10.00
Sliced fresh octopus tentacles. Based with chopped tomatoes, Chinese celery, cucumber, red onion, and white onion. Topped with house spicy lime dressing.
More about Kin Len

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Crispy Chicken

Tuna Rolls

Steak Frites

Mushroom Burgers

Curry Chicken

Chicken Soup

Rice Pudding

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston