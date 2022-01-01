Omelettes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Retreat - Green Lake
Retreat - Green Lake
6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$13.00
whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast
|Bacon and Spinach Omelette
|$13.00
nitrate-free bacon, spinach, garlic, aged coastal cheddar, served with buttered pain au lait toast
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|The Seoul Omelette
|$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|The Seoul Omelette
|$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|The Seoul Omelette
|$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
More about Retreat
Retreat
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$12.00
whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|The Seoul Omelette
|$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
|Crab Omelette
|$25.00
fresh local dungeness crab wrapped in an organic three egg omelette shell with sauteed organic rainbow chard from griffin creek farm & organic french breakfast radish from sammamish farms, topped with lovage-mint chimichurri (lovage from oxbow farm & conservation center, mint from tualco valley farm), served with a side of organic café potatoes & a slice of our bakery’s honey wheat toast.
More about Endolyne Joe's
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|FORAGERS OMELETTE
|$15.25
Ever changing cast of mushrooms, Laura Chenel goat cheese, fresh snipped herbs & sweet onion. Served with a small salad.
|CHORIZO OMELETTE
|$15.75
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Veggie Omelette
|$14.50
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella
|El Capitan Omelette
|$14.50
Crispy bacon, roasted red peppers, sweet onions & goat cheese
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Tamago (Egg Omelette)
|$4.50