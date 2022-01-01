Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Retreat - Green Lake

6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Goat Cheese Omelette$13.00
whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast
Bacon and Spinach Omelette$13.00
nitrate-free bacon, spinach, garlic, aged coastal cheddar, served with buttered pain au lait toast
More about Retreat - Green Lake
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Seoul Omelette$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
Goat Cheese Omelette$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Seoul Omelette$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
Goat Cheese Omelette$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Seoul Omelette$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
Goat Cheese Omelette$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Retreat image

 

Retreat

6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (807 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese Omelette$12.00
whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast
More about Retreat
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Seoul Omelette$15.00
sauteed organic red peppers, broccolini & shiitake mushroom, spicy kimchee, toasted sesame seeds
Goat Cheese Omelette$15.00
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
Crab Omelette$25.00
fresh local dungeness crab wrapped in an organic three egg omelette shell with sauteed organic rainbow chard from griffin creek farm & organic french breakfast radish from sammamish farms, topped with lovage-mint chimichurri (lovage from oxbow farm & conservation center, mint from tualco valley farm), served with a side of organic café potatoes & a slice of our bakery’s honey wheat toast.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
FORAGERS OMELETTE$15.25
Ever changing cast of mushrooms, Laura Chenel goat cheese, fresh snipped herbs & sweet onion. Served with a small salad.
CHORIZO OMELETTE$15.75
More about Endolyne Joe's
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Omelette$14.50
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella
El Capitan Omelette$14.50
Crispy bacon, roasted red peppers, sweet onions & goat cheese
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamago (Egg Omelette)$4.50
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
0fb98eea-45ba-4d1d-b362-72c2e500ead3 image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
avocado pepperjack omelette$15.25
Topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
served with hash browns.
More about Geraldine's Counter

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Panna Cotta

Pretzels

Chips And Salsa

Prime Ribs

Cucumber Salad

Chili

Chicken Kebabs

Vietnamese Coffee

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston