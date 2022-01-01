Pad thai in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pad thai
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Pad Thai
|$15.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, eggs, tofu and topped with ground peanuts.
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|VG Pad Thai
|$18.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$18.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
|Kids Pad Thai
|$9.50
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
|Glass Noodle Pad Thai
|$15.95
A traditional twist on Pad Thai, this version emphasizes the tangy tamarind flavor and is made with glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles).
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
|(L1) Pad Thai
|$10.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onions and ground peanuts. Served with rice and salad. Gluten Free
|Samurai Pad Thai
|$19.00
Well-known Pad Thai noodles topped with Japanese shrimp tempura served with vinaigrette soy sauce.
Noi Thai Cuisine
7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle
|Pad Thai
|$18.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
|VG Pad Thai
|$18.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
|Kids Pad Thai
|$9.50