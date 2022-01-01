Panang curry in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve panang curry
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Cup of Panang Curry Sauce
|$3.00
|Coconut Panang Curry
|$19.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Panang curry with lime leaf, Thai basil and bell pepper.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Bell peppers, lime leaves, peanuts cooked with coconut milk. Gluten Free
|(L10) Panang Curry
|$11.50
Your choice of meat simmered in coconut milk with bell peppers, lime leaves and peanut in panang curry sauce. Served with rice and salad. Gluten Free