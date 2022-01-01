Pancakes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pancakes
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Mussels Pancake
|$17.95
Pan-fried mussels pancake with eggs, bean sprouts and green onion, served with homemade chili sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Fruity Pebbles Pancakes
|$13.00
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Bluebird Organic Pancake Mix 32oz
|$11.00
Organic ancient grains, flours, and whole-grains, farmed & milled in the Methow Valley in northern Washington.
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Pancakes
|$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Vegan Banana Pancakes
|$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Swedish Pancakes
|$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Pancakes
|$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Vegan Banana Pancakes
|$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Swedish Pancakes
|$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Pancakes
|$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Vegan Banana Pancakes
|$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Swedish Pancakes
|$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON
Sawyer
5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle
|Bananas Foster Skillet Pancake
|$12.00
roasted bananas, dulce de leche, orange rum whipped cream, toasted pecans
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Pancakes
|$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Vegan Banana Pancakes
|$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Swedish Pancakes
|$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Single Pancake
|$9.00
|Cornmeal Pancakes
|$16.00
Cornmeal Pancakes served with Blueberries, Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Ancient Grain Pancake Mix
|$9.00
Make your own Ancient Grain pancakes at home with our Washington whole einkorn flour, Oregon buckwheat flour, Oregon red flint cornmeal, flax seeds, millet seeds, poppy, sesame, baking soda, sugar, buttermilk, and salt. All you add is the milk, butter, honey, and eggs. Instructions included. Pint or Quart size available.
Super Six
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Pancakes
|$10.00
toasted macadamia butter, haupia (coconut) syrup
|Kids Pancakes
|$5.00
3 mini pancakes with maple syrup.
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|Single Pancake
|$4.75
|PANCAKE SLAM
|$15.00
|PANCAKES SHORT STACK
|$6.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with butter and real maple syrup.
Revel
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle
|Pancake
|$14.00
Kimchi pancake, kimcheese, bonito (GF, NF, DF)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Joule
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.00
House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Potato Pancakes
|$7.00
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Steel Cut Oat Pancakes
|$14.00
Apple butter, spiced maple syrup, hazelnut dukkah (v, gf)
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Corn Meal Pancake
|$14.00
Cormmeal pancake, honeyed local yogurt, seasonal berries, crunchy bits
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Potato Pancakes
|$7.00
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Blueberry Citrus Pancakes with Lemon Curd Sweet Cream
|$18.00
Vanilla bean pancakes, fresh blueberries, lemon curd sweet cream, coconut cheesecake butter and maple syrup.
Six Pack Foods
5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle
|葱油饼 Scallion Pancakes
|$5.99
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Geraldine's Counter
4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|half order pancakes
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Syrup and daily topping are on the side.
|honey orange pancakes with honey orange butter
|$10.50
Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and topping of the day on the side.
|kids pancakes
|$7.00