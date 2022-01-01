Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve pancakes

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Mussels Pancake$17.95
Pan-fried mussels pancake with eggs, bean sprouts and green onion, served with homemade chili sauce.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruity Pebbles Pancakes$13.00
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Bluebird Organic Pancake Mix 32oz$11.00
Organic ancient grains, flours, and whole-grains, farmed & milled in the Methow Valley in northern Washington.
More about Mainstay Provisions
SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Vegan Banana Pancakes$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Swedish Pancakes$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Vegan Banana Pancakes$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Swedish Pancakes$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Vegan Banana Pancakes$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Swedish Pancakes$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON

Sawyer

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bananas Foster Skillet Pancake$12.00
roasted bananas, dulce de leche, orange rum whipped cream, toasted pecans
More about Sawyer
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes$14.00
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Vegan Banana Pancakes$16.00
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Swedish Pancakes$15.00
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Pancake$9.00
Cornmeal Pancakes$16.00
Cornmeal Pancakes served with Blueberries, Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup
More about Harry's Beach House
JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ancient Grain Pancake Mix$9.00
Make your own Ancient Grain pancakes at home with our Washington whole einkorn flour, Oregon buckwheat flour, Oregon red flint cornmeal, flax seeds, millet seeds, poppy, sesame, baking soda, sugar, buttermilk, and salt. All you add is the milk, butter, honey, and eggs. Instructions included. Pint or Quart size available.
More about JuneBaby
Super Six

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pancakes$10.00
toasted macadamia butter, haupia (coconut) syrup
Kids Pancakes$5.00
3 mini pancakes with maple syrup.
More about Super Six
FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Single Pancake$4.75
PANCAKE SLAM$15.00
PANCAKES SHORT STACK$6.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with butter and real maple syrup.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Revel

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (2552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancake$14.00
Kimchi pancake, kimcheese, bonito (GF, NF, DF)
More about Revel
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Joule

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$6.00
House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF)
More about Joule
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pancakes$7.00
More about Jak's Grill
Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steel Cut Oat Pancakes$14.00
Apple butter, spiced maple syrup, hazelnut dukkah (v, gf)
More about Sabine
Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Meal Pancake$14.00
Cormmeal pancake, honeyed local yogurt, seasonal berries, crunchy bits
More about Harry's Fine Foods
BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOLO PANCAKES (3)$10.00
More about BARRIO
Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti Pancakes$3.00
More about Kin Len
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pancakes$7.00
More about Jak's Grill
PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Citrus Pancakes with Lemon Curd Sweet Cream$18.00
Vanilla bean pancakes, fresh blueberries, lemon curd sweet cream, coconut cheesecake butter and maple syrup.
More about Plum Bistro
Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
葱油饼 Scallion Pancakes$5.99
More about Six Pack Foods
SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
half order pancakes$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Syrup and daily topping are on the side.
honey orange pancakes with honey orange butter$10.50
Topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and topping of the day on the side.
kids pancakes$7.00
More about Geraldine's Counter

