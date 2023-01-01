Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Consumer pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Kebab$20.99
Marinated cottage cheese spiced and baked in special tandoor clay oven.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Roll$9.99
More about Bombay Burgers
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave., seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka$17.00
Tendrr pieces of cheese marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices. Served with vegetables, cilantro, and tamarind chutneys
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tikka Masala Paneer
A cream based curry cooked with indian homemade cheese, ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce.
Paneer Tikka$12.99
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the tandoor.
Paneer Tikka$12.99
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the tandoor.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Restaurant banner

 

Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East

345 15th Avenue East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Paneer Tikka$18.00
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate Indian spices and roasted in the tandoori clay oven served with onions
More about Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Pho

Seaweed Salad

Flan

Mongolian Beef

Chicken Sandwiches

Paratha

Chicken Biryani

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1126 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston