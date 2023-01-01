Paneer tikka in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Paneer Tikka Kebab
|$20.99
Marinated cottage cheese spiced and baked in special tandoor clay oven.
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave., seattle
|Paneer Tikka
|$17.00
Tendrr pieces of cheese marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices. Served with vegetables, cilantro, and tamarind chutneys
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Tikka Masala Paneer
A cream based curry cooked with indian homemade cheese, ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce.
|Paneer Tikka
|$12.99
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the tandoor.
|Paneer Tikka
|$12.99
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the tandoor.