Paninis in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Mioposto Mount Baker - Mount Baker

3601 South McClellan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Verdura Panini$12.00
Egg, mint basil salsa verde, goat cheese, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
Carne Panini$14.00
Egg, prosciutto, provolone, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
Kid's Breakfast Panini$8.00
Scrambled egg & shredded mozzarella cheese on freshly baked bread.
More about Mioposto Mount Baker - Mount Baker
Item pic

 

Mioposto Ravenna - Mioposto Ravenna

3426 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Panini$14.00
Egg, prosciutto, provolone, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
More about Mioposto Ravenna - Mioposto Ravenna
Salumi Deli Restaurant image

 

Salumi Artisan Cured Meats

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Panini (Build your own)$10.00
This is prefect if you are looking for a great grilled cheese to go with some soup or if you want to custom build a hot, pressed sandwich.
Comes with aioli and 2 portions your choice of cheese. Add extras as you please!
More about Salumi Artisan Cured Meats
Item pic

 

Jewel Box Cafe

321 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seasoned Grilled Cheese Panini$13.95
Cheddar and swiss cheeses with basil pesto & fresh tomatoes on seasoned focaccia bread.
Ham & Cheese Panini$14.75
Honey ham with spicy brown mustard, tomatoes & cheddar cheese grilled on seasoned focaccia bread.
Roasted Turkey Panini$14.75
Roasted turkey, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto aioli & swiss cheese grilled on seasoned focaccia bread.
More about Jewel Box Cafe

