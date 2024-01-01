Paninis in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve paninis
More about Mioposto Mount Baker - Mount Baker
Mioposto Mount Baker - Mount Baker
3601 South McClellan Street, Seattle
|Verdura Panini
|$12.00
Egg, mint basil salsa verde, goat cheese, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
|Carne Panini
|$14.00
Egg, prosciutto, provolone, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
|Kid's Breakfast Panini
|$8.00
Scrambled egg & shredded mozzarella cheese on freshly baked bread.
More about Mioposto Ravenna - Mioposto Ravenna
Mioposto Ravenna - Mioposto Ravenna
3426 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle
|Carne Panini
|$14.00
Egg, prosciutto, provolone, arugula, served on freshly baked bread.
More about Salumi Artisan Cured Meats
Salumi Artisan Cured Meats
404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle
|Grilled Cheese Panini (Build your own)
|$10.00
This is prefect if you are looking for a great grilled cheese to go with some soup or if you want to custom build a hot, pressed sandwich.
Comes with aioli and 2 portions your choice of cheese. Add extras as you please!
More about Jewel Box Cafe
Jewel Box Cafe
321 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle
|Seasoned Grilled Cheese Panini
|$13.95
Cheddar and swiss cheeses with basil pesto & fresh tomatoes on seasoned focaccia bread.
|Ham & Cheese Panini
|$14.75
Honey ham with spicy brown mustard, tomatoes & cheddar cheese grilled on seasoned focaccia bread.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$14.75
Roasted turkey, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto aioli & swiss cheese grilled on seasoned focaccia bread.