Pastelito in
Seattle
/
Seattle
/
Pastelito
Seattle restaurants that serve pastelito
Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant
2940 sw avalon way, Seattle
No reviews yet
SALVADOREAN STYLE CHICKEN PASTELITOS
$12.75
More about Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant
GRILL
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
Avg 4.2
(717 reviews)
Pastelitos De Pollo
$8.99
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
