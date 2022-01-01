Patty melts in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve patty melts
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|4 Cheese Patty Melt
|$17.50
4 CHEESE PATTY MELT
Prime chopped beef with melted smoked gouda, aged provolone, classic
American, mozzarella, caramelized onions, smoky bacon jam. All on
griddled sourdough.
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|4 Cheese Patty Melt
|$17.00
Prime chopped beef with melted smoked gouda, aged provolone, classic
American, mozzarella, caramelized onions, smoky bacon jam, Jim's Drive-In Sauce all on griddled sourdough. Served with hand cut today fries.
HAMBURGERS
Galaxy Rune
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle
|Patty Melt
|$12.50
Rune patty, triple provolone cheese, and Galaxy sauce on sourdough bread.
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|St. Patty Melt -
|$16.00
7oz. Royal Ranch ground beef patty with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and Pub Sauce on rye bread. Served with your choice of side.
FRENCH FRIES
Life On Mars
722 E Pike St, Seattle
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
beyond burger, carmalized walla walla onions, garlic black pepper aioli, creamy cheese, on grilled texas toast
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|Umami Patty Melt
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce