Patty melts in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve patty melts

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
4 Cheese Patty Melt$17.50
4 CHEESE PATTY MELT
Prime chopped beef with melted smoked gouda, aged provolone, classic
American, mozzarella, caramelized onions, smoky bacon jam. All on
griddled sourdough.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
4 Cheese Patty Melt$17.00
Prime chopped beef with melted smoked gouda, aged provolone, classic
American, mozzarella, caramelized onions, smoky bacon jam, Jim's Drive-In Sauce all on griddled sourdough. Served with hand cut today fries.
More about Sharps RoastHouse
HAMBURGERS

Galaxy Rune

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)
Patty Melt$12.50
Rune patty, triple provolone cheese, and Galaxy sauce on sourdough bread.
More about Galaxy Rune
FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
St. Patty Melt -$16.00
7oz. Royal Ranch ground beef patty with grilled onions, Swiss cheese and Pub Sauce on rye bread. Served with your choice of side.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
FRENCH FRIES

Life On Mars

722 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Patty Melt$14.00
beyond burger, carmalized walla walla onions, garlic black pepper aioli, creamy cheese, on grilled texas toast
More about Life On Mars
EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
More about EllaMia

