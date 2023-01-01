Pear salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pear salad
More about Denny Lodge
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Denny Lodge
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|CHICKEN AND PEAR SALAD
|$16.50
Shaved pear, baby spinach, goat cheese and grilled chicken breast, drizzled with our honey mustard dressing and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Pears and Pecans Salad -
|$14.00
A bed of mixed field greens topped with fresh sliced pears, cran raisins, candied pecans
and goat cheese drizzled with Cranberry vinaigrette. Served with pita. Add Shrimp skewer $6.00.
Pairs nicely with Organic Baja Lager.
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Spring Pear Salad
|$14.25
|VEGAN Spring Pear Salad
|$16.25
More about Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.
Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Asian Pear Salad
|$14.00
Asian Pear, house vegetables, roasted almonds.
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00