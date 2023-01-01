Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve pear salad

Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Denny Lodge

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN AND PEAR SALAD$16.50
Shaved pear, baby spinach, goat cheese and grilled chicken breast, drizzled with our honey mustard dressing and sprinkled with toasted almonds.
More about Denny Lodge
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pears and Pecans Salad -$14.00
A bed of mixed field greens topped with fresh sliced pears, cran raisins, candied pecans
and goat cheese drizzled with Cranberry vinaigrette. Served with pita. Add Shrimp skewer $6.00.
Pairs nicely with Organic Baja Lager.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Pear Salad$14.25
VEGAN Spring Pear Salad$16.25
More about Oak
Monsoon Restaurant image

 

Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Pear Salad$14.00
Asian Pear, house vegetables, roasted almonds.
Watermelon Salad$14.00
More about Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

List Restaurant

2226 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2728 reviews)
Takeout
Pear Salad$6.50
More about List Restaurant
Pear Salad image

 

Betty Restaurant & Bar

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pear Salad$15.00
Bibb lettuce, buttermilk bleu cheese, toasted hazelnuts, fig vinaigrette.
More about Betty Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Beef Stew

Ham Sandwiches

Pork Fried Rice

Pork Belly

Mango Smoothies

Seafood Soup

Omelettes

Collard Greens

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (474 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (649 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston