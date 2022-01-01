Pecan pies in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pecan pies
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Pecan Pie Slice
|$5.00
1996 Texas State Fair Pie Recipe!
|Whole Pecan Pie
|$30.00
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien - 255 SW 152nd St
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Pecan Pie -
|$7.50
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Pecan Chocolate Chip Pie
|$12.00
Our twist on a classic Georgia Pecan Pie--one slice with chocolate, pecan crumble & grains of paradise whip. This recipe was passed along to us from a local friend originally from Alabama.
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|GEORGIA ON MY MIND PECAN PIE
|$7.50
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City - 12537 Lake City Way NE
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Pecan Pie
|$8.25
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Pecan Pie
|$7.00