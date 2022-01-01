Penne in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve penne
Pizzeria Credo
4520 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Baked Penne Vodka á la Allie
|$16.95
Penne in Savory Vodka Sauce
Pasta & Co - University Village
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Penne Flagship
|$14.95
|Penne w/ Smoked Flagship
|$6.98
Penne pasta tossed with spinach, peppers and Beecher's Smoked Flagship cheese in a creamy dressing.
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|SPICY PENNE WITH SAUSAGE
|$17.95
Penne pasta with home made pork sausage, sauteed in onions and a touch of chili flakes in a tomato cream sauce, topped with Parmesan and fresh Italian parsley.
|PENNE CHICKEN PESTO
|$17.95
Penne noodles and sautéed chicken with creamy Pesto sauce , topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
|ROMANA SALMON PENNE
|$19.95
Wild salmon baked with diced tomatoes,fresh garlic , basil , capers and light Aurora sauce, .
Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila
|Penne al Pollo
|$18.00
Sautéed chicken breast pieces, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, fresh basil & penne pasta, tossed in a marsala wine, tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese & green onions
Serious Take Out
Serious Take Out
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Penn Cove Clam Pizza
|$21.00
penn cove clam, pancetta, chili flake, lemon thyme, parmesan
Grazie Restaurant
Grazie Restaurant
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Penne al Pollo
|$21.00
Sautéed chicken breast pieces, mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes & penne pasta, tossed in a marsala, tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese and green onions
|Kid's Penne Butter & Cheese
|$6.50
Penne pasta with butter and Parmesan cheese
Endolyne Joe's
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|PENN COVE MUSSELS
|$12.50
Penn Cove mussels with pancetta, apple, white wine and butter. Served with toasted Guiseppe bread.
Oak
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Penne & Cheese
|$14.00
House-made béchamel topped with toasted bread crumbs