Penne in Seattle

Pizzeria Credo

4520 California Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Penne Vodka á la Allie$16.95
Penne in Savory Vodka Sauce
More about Pizzeria Credo
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co - University Village

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Flagship$14.95
Penne w/ Smoked Flagship$6.98
Penne pasta tossed with spinach, peppers and Beecher's Smoked Flagship cheese in a creamy dressing.
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Item pic

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY PENNE WITH SAUSAGE$17.95
Penne pasta with home made pork sausage, sauteed in onions and a touch of chili flakes in a tomato cream sauce, topped with Parmesan and fresh Italian parsley.
PENNE CHICKEN PESTO$17.95
Penne noodles and sautéed chicken with creamy Pesto sauce , topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
ROMANA SALMON PENNE$19.95
Wild salmon baked with diced tomatoes,fresh garlic , basil , capers and light Aurora sauce, .
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Consumer pic

 

Grazie Ristorante Southcenter

16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne al Pollo$18.00
Sautéed chicken breast pieces, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, fresh basil & penne pasta, tossed in a marsala wine, tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese & green onions
More about Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Take Out

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penn Cove Clam Pizza$21.00
penn cove clam, pancetta, chili flake, lemon thyme, parmesan
More about Serious Take Out
Grazie Ristorante image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Restaurant

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Penne al Pollo$21.00
Sautéed chicken breast pieces, mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes & penne pasta, tossed in a marsala, tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese and green onions
Kid's Penne Butter & Cheese$6.50
Penne pasta with butter and Parmesan cheese
More about Grazie Restaurant
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
PENN COVE MUSSELS$12.50
Penn Cove mussels with pancetta, apple, white wine and butter. Served with toasted Guiseppe bread.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne & Cheese$14.00
House-made béchamel topped with toasted bread crumbs
More about Oak
Item pic

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Penne Pesto$9.99
Penne pasta tossed in pesto cream sauce with cherry tomatoes and chili flakes, topped with shaved parmesan.
More about Talaricos Fremont

