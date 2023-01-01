Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve pho

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Brisket Pho$25.00
Classic Pho Spices simmered with a Rich Bone Broth, Chinese Broccoli, Onions and Mushrooms served with Fresh Herbs, Sprouts and Peppers
More about COMMUNION
NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pho Ha Noi$17.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
Pho Ga$16.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Pho Tai lan$17.00
More about Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill - 550 12TH AVE

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Tai Oxtail$19.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, local oxtail, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Pho Ha Noi$17.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
Pho Ga$16.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill - 550 12TH AVE
ASEAN Streat Food Hall

400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pho Broth$4.00
More about ASEAN Streat Food Hall
SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Ga Tron$18.50
Fresh rice noodle, grilled Draper Valley chicken, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, ginger, vinegar, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut, served with side Phở broth. *Contains gluten
Pho Ha Noi$17.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
Pho Ha Noi$17.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
Saigon Drip Cafe

161 South Washington Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Pho$15.00
Vietnamese style bone broth soup, Rice noodle, Onion , Scallion, Cilantro , and Garnished with Thai basil, bean sprouts and jalapeños
More about Saigon Drip Cafe

