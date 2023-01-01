Pho in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pho
SOUPS
COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|Beef Brisket Pho
|$25.00
Classic Pho Spices simmered with a Rich Bone Broth, Chinese Broccoli, Onions and Mushrooms served with Fresh Herbs, Sprouts and Peppers
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Pho Ha Noi
|$17.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
|Pho Ga
|$16.50
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
|Pho Tai lan
|$17.00
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill - 550 12TH AVE
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Pho Tai Oxtail
|$19.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, local oxtail, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
ASEAN Streat Food Hall
400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle
|Pho Broth
|$4.00
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Pho Ga Tron
|$18.50
Fresh rice noodle, grilled Draper Valley chicken, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, ginger, vinegar, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut, served with side Phở broth. *Contains gluten
