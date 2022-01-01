Pineapple fried rice in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Pineapple Fried Rice image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
VG Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Rice stir fried with egg, mixed vegetables, pineapple and cashew nuts.
More about Kaosamai Thai
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.50
Fried rice with egg, carrots, white & green onions, pineapples, cashew nuts, tomatoes, peas.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns$18.00
House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.
V Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns$18.00
House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.
More about Kin Len
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VG Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

