Pineapple fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
|VG Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.95
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Rice stir fried with egg, mixed vegetables, pineapple and cashew nuts.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.50
Fried rice with egg, carrots, white & green onions, pineapples, cashew nuts, tomatoes, peas.
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|L Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns
|$18.00
House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.
|V Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
|Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns
|$18.00
Noi Thai Cuisine
7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle
|VG Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.95
