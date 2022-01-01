Pork chops in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pork chops
The Metropolitan Grill
820 Second Avenue, Seattle
|Bone In Heritage Pork Chop
|$62.00
Mesquite grilled, Calvados morel maître d'butter, apple mostarda, Yukon Gold potato cake.
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Pork Chop
|$36.00
Olsen Farms bone-in pork chop, sauteed kohlrabi and mushroom, pepper relish, garlic oil.
COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$42.00
A Thick & Juicy Salmon Creek Pork Chop topped with seasonal fruit chutney served over a bed of bacon fried cabbage.
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
|Roasted Pork Chop
|$22.00
Housemade meatballs, Tomato sauce, Pecorino
Maximilien
81A Pike Street, Seattle
|Pork Chop
|$34.00
Seared pork tomahawk, garlic butter, demi-glace, mash potatoes and Brussel sprouts.
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|BIG WILLY'S PORK CHOP
|$25.00
Grilled, bone-in spice rubbed Salmon Creek chop with sweet potato hash & green beans.
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP
|$58.00
17 oz., pan-seared, roasted shallot-thyme butter,, garlic mashed potatoes
Itsumono
610 S Jackson st, Seattle
|MOTHER AND STEVE PORK CHOP
|$27.00
lemongrass marinated pork loin, daikon, carrot, herbs, fried egg
Mean Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|The Pork Chop Dinner
|$16.00
Pork loin, cut thick, pounded and oven-roasted. Topped with pickled red onion, charred red cabbage and then smothered in our shop-made gravy mayo.
**Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included
Harry's Fine Foods - Capitol Hill
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Heritage Pork Chop
|$44.00
Klingefarms 16oz pork chop, heirloom beans, porcini mushrooms, roasted peaches
Eve Fremont
704 N 34th St, Seattle
|lan roc pork chop
|$32.00
grilled pork chop, butternut squash sage purée, purple kraut, herb oil
Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP
|$58.00
17 oz., pan-seared, roasted shallot-thyme butter, garlic mashed potatoes