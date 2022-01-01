Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

The Metropolitan Grill

820 Second Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bone In Heritage Pork Chop$62.00
Mesquite grilled, Calvados morel maître d'butter, apple mostarda, Yukon Gold potato cake.
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$36.00
Olsen Farms bone-in pork chop, sauteed kohlrabi and mushroom, pepper relish, garlic oil.
More about Cafe Lago
Item pic

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop$42.00
A Thick & Juicy Salmon Creek Pork Chop topped with seasonal fruit chutney served over a bed of bacon fried cabbage.
More about COMMUNION
Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Pork Chop$22.00
Housemade meatballs, Tomato sauce, Pecorino
More about Rapport
Item pic

 

Maximilien

81A Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$34.00
Seared pork tomahawk, garlic butter, demi-glace, mash potatoes and Brussel sprouts.
More about Maximilien
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
BIG WILLY'S PORK CHOP$25.00
Grilled, bone-in spice rubbed Salmon Creek chop with sweet potato hash & green beans.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP$58.00
17 oz., pan-seared, roasted shallot-thyme butter,, garlic mashed potatoes
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Itsumono image

 

Itsumono

610 S Jackson st, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOTHER AND STEVE PORK CHOP$27.00
lemongrass marinated pork loin, daikon, carrot, herbs, fried egg
More about Itsumono
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mean Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Pork Chop Dinner$16.00
Pork loin, cut thick, pounded and oven-roasted. Topped with pickled red onion, charred red cabbage and then smothered in our shop-made gravy mayo.
**Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included
Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
More about Mean Sandwich
Harry's Fine Foods image

 

Harry's Fine Foods - Capitol Hill

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heritage Pork Chop$44.00
Klingefarms 16oz pork chop, heirloom beans, porcini mushrooms, roasted peaches
More about Harry's Fine Foods - Capitol Hill
Eve Fremont image

 

Eve Fremont

704 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
lan roc pork chop$32.00
grilled pork chop, butternut squash sage purée, purple kraut, herb oil
More about Eve Fremont
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP$58.00
17 oz., pan-seared, roasted shallot-thyme butter, garlic mashed potatoes
More about Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
Item pic

 

Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Chop$29.00
Lan Rock pork chop, gai lan, tamarind sauce
More about Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.

