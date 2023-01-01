Pork dumplings in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pork dumplings
NOODLE/BAR
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle
|Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$10.00
hot & sour broth, scallion, cilantro (6 per order)
Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$13.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
Biang Biang Noodles - 601 E Pike st
601 E Pike st, Seattle
|Chive & Pork Dumplings (10pc)
|$11.99
Handmade steamed dumplings
Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
114 Republican Street, Seattle
|PORK & TOBIKO DUMPLINGS
|$15.00