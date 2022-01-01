Pork ribs in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pork ribs
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|1 lbs Pork Ribs
|$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
Noodle/Bar
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle
|Baby Back Pork Ribs
|$12.00
cumin spice, cucumber, cilantro
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Pork Ribs by the Pound
|$14.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Pork Ribs
|$26.00
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|CHILI CUMIN PORK RIBS
|$17.00
tender braised pork ribs in chili cumin seed crust
Brileys BBQ
15030 Bothell Way Northeast, Lk Forest Park
|Full Rack of Pork Back Ribs
|$38.00
Dry Rub, Smoked, Sliced & Glazed to Order
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cask & Trotter
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Pork Ribs
|$29.00
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked