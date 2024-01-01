Pork tenderloin in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Tequila Glazed Pork Tenderloin
|$20.00
Tender citrus-brined pork grilled to medium and topped with a brown sugar & tequila glaze. Served with spicy and creamy potatoes & green
beans, and bright serrano slaw.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador - West Seattle
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Tequila Glazed Pork Tenderloin
|$20.00
Tender citrus-brined pork grilled to medium and topped with a brown sugar & tequila glaze. Served with spicy and creamy potatoes & green
beans, and bright serrano slaw.
Uptown China
200 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Half BBQ Pork Tenderloin
|$7.00
|Full BBQ Pork Tenderloin
|$12.00
House made BBQ pork (sliced)