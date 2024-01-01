Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tequila Glazed Pork Tenderloin$20.00
Tender citrus-brined pork grilled to medium and topped with a brown sugar & tequila glaze. Served with spicy and creamy potatoes & green
beans, and bright serrano slaw.
More about The Matador - Ballard
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador - West Seattle

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tequila Glazed Pork Tenderloin$20.00
Tender citrus-brined pork grilled to medium and topped with a brown sugar & tequila glaze. Served with spicy and creamy potatoes & green
beans, and bright serrano slaw.
More about The Matador - West Seattle
Consumer pic

 

Uptown China

200 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half BBQ Pork Tenderloin$7.00
Full BBQ Pork Tenderloin$12.00
House made BBQ pork (sliced)
More about Uptown China
Consumer pic

 

Camp West

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$15.00
juicy, crispy pork loin, chili garlic aioli, pickles, shaved white onion, and lettuce comes with battered fries
More about Camp West

