Prawns in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve prawns

***Add On*** Jumbo Old Bay Prawns image

 

ESR Pop-Up

5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
***Add On*** Jumbo Old Bay Prawns$18.00
(12) Jumbo Old Bay Prawns
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon
More about ESR Pop-Up
Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Prawn Frites$19.00
house-cut fries, herb-garlic butter sauce
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Rolls Prawns$12.50
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Haba Prawns$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
More about The Matador
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Simply Grilled Prawns$39.95
Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.
More about Pasta & Co
Pink Salt image

 

Pink Salt

3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Prawns$18.00
Four large wild caught prawns dusted with shredded coconut, fried and topped with fresh relish
More about Pink Salt
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Taylor Shellfish Farms

1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peel n Eat Prawns$9.00
Wild caught Sea of Cortez Peel n' Eat Prawns. Served with lemon and scratch made cocktail sauce. Pick your piece count.
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
3dbe61e0-5826-4ea4-bb4c-79ead0545100 image

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Haba Prawns$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
More about The Matador
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated white prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$17.50
prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
EL CAMINO image

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side 5 Prawns$8.00
More about EL CAMINO
Elliott's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prawn Cocktail$22.00
Cocktail sauce.
Prawns And Beef$34.00
Braised short rib and jus, smoked cheddar polenta, brussels sprout leaves.
More about Elliott's Oyster House
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle

4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Amaebi / Spot Prawn (B.C.)$7.00
Ebi / Blue Prawn$5.00
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Salad$17.95
Succulent prawns peeled and steamed, tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, green onion, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing for a distinctly spicy and citrusy Thai taste.
Pineapple Prawn Curry$18.50
This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. **Rice is not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vindaloo Prawns
Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes.
Royal Biryani Prawns
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
Rogan Josh Prawns
This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices.
More about Cedars Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Prawn Skewer$7.00
Prawn Fajitas$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Prawn & Kale Salad$18.50
Chipotle–glazed prawns, kale, cinnamon toasted quinoa,
orange, avocado, toasted almonds, red onion escabeche,
orange–citrus vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Macha Prawn Taco image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macha Prawn Taco$7.00
Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
More about The Yard Cafe
SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS$22.00
sautéed New Orleans-style, green onions
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Prawn Appetizer$28.00
Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
Scampi Prawn Appetizer$28.00
Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
More about Jak's Grill
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS$17.00
More about Stateside
Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled prawns, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Prawn Skewer$7.00
Prawn Fajitas$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Prawn & Kale Salad$18.50
Chipotle–glazed prawns, kale, cinnamon toasted quinoa,
orange, avocado, toasted almonds, red onion escabeche,
orange–citrus vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
46198a49-71fe-46fd-8da0-57659f054ff6 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornmeal Crusted Prawns$27.99
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides
Cornmeal Crusted Prawns SOLO$15.00
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar
More about Lady Jaye
Harry's Fine Foods image

 

Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spot Prawns$15.00
ginger, lime, serrano chilies, tomato oil
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Prawns$19.00
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Teriyaki(6pcs)$15.99
Grilled prawns with our delicious teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
PRAWN TACO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRAWN TACO$6.50
slaw, fresh tomato salsa, grilled lemon aioli, cilantro
More about BARRIO

