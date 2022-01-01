Prawns in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve prawns
ESR Pop-Up
5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|***Add On*** Jumbo Old Bay Prawns
|$18.00
(12) Jumbo Old Bay Prawns
spicy cocktail sauce, lemon
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Spicy Prawn Frites
|$19.00
house-cut fries, herb-garlic butter sauce
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Fresh Rolls Prawns
|$12.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Haba Prawns
|$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
320 E Pine St, Seattle
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Simply Grilled Prawns
|$39.95
Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.
Pink Salt
3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle
|Coconut Prawns
|$18.00
Four large wild caught prawns dusted with shredded coconut, fried and topped with fresh relish
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Peel n Eat Prawns
|$9.00
Wild caught Sea of Cortez Peel n' Eat Prawns. Served with lemon and scratch made cocktail sauce. Pick your piece count.
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
|$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Haba Prawns
|$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
|$14.00
Marinated white prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$17.50
prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
SEAFOOD
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Prawn Cocktail
|$22.00
Cocktail sauce.
|Prawns And Beef
|$34.00
Braised short rib and jus, smoked cheddar polenta, brussels sprout leaves.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Amaebi / Spot Prawn (B.C.)
|$7.00
|Ebi / Blue Prawn
|$5.00
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Prawn Salad
|$17.95
Succulent prawns peeled and steamed, tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, green onion, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing for a distinctly spicy and citrusy Thai taste.
|Pineapple Prawn Curry
|$18.50
This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. **Rice is not included**
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Vindaloo Prawns
Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes.
|Royal Biryani Prawns
A classical Mughlai dish cooked with curry, basmati rice, cashew nuts, and saffron.
|Rogan Josh Prawns
This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Side Prawn Skewer
|$7.00
|Prawn Fajitas
|$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Prawn & Kale Salad
|$18.50
Chipotle–glazed prawns, kale, cinnamon toasted quinoa,
orange, avocado, toasted almonds, red onion escabeche,
orange–citrus vinaigrette.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Macha Prawn Taco
|$7.00
Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS
|$22.00
sautéed New Orleans-style, green onions
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Chipotle Prawn Appetizer
|$28.00
Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
|Scampi Prawn Appetizer
|$28.00
Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
|$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled prawns, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Side Prawn Skewer
|$7.00
|Prawn Fajitas
|$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Prawn & Kale Salad
|$18.50
Chipotle–glazed prawns, kale, cinnamon toasted quinoa,
orange, avocado, toasted almonds, red onion escabeche,
orange–citrus vinaigrette.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lady Jaye
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Cornmeal Crusted Prawns
|$27.99
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides
|Cornmeal Crusted Prawns SOLO
|$15.00
Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Spot Prawns
|$15.00
ginger, lime, serrano chilies, tomato oil
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Prawn Teriyaki(6pcs)
|$15.99
Grilled prawns with our delicious teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.
