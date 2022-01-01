Prime ribs in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|PRIME RIB DIP
|$18.00
Sliced prime rib with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus.
More about Sharps RoastHouse
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|Classic Prime Rib Dip
|$21.00
High choice prime rib of beef, butter grilled sourdough, provolone, mayo, red onions, red wine au jus
More about Eastlake Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eastlake Bar and Grill
2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
More about Lake Forest Bar and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
More about Greenlake Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greenlake Grill
7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle
|Prime Rib - Friday Only
|$24.99
10oz slab cut slow roasted prime rib beef. Garlic mashers, fresh veg, focaccia bread and au jus
More about Lady Jaye
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lady Jaye
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt
|$27.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun
|Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO
|$15.00
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun