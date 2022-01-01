Prime ribs in Seattle

The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRIME RIB DIP$18.00
Sliced prime rib with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Item pic

 

Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Prime Rib Dip$21.00
High choice prime rib of beef, butter grilled sourdough, provolone, mayo, red onions, red wine au jus
More about Sharps RoastHouse
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eastlake Bar and Grill

2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4 (1722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
More about Eastlake Bar and Grill
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lake Forest Bar and Grill

17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Avg 3.8 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
More about Lake Forest Bar and Grill
Prime Rib - Friday Only image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greenlake Grill

7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (571 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib - Friday Only$24.99
10oz slab cut slow roasted prime rib beef. Garlic mashers, fresh veg, focaccia bread and au jus
More about Greenlake Grill
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt$27.99
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO$15.00
Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun
More about Lady Jaye

